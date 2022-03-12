UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Islam And Feminism' Held At SU:

A seminar on "Islam and Feminism" was organized by the Department of English at Sargodha University here on Saturday

The seminar was attended by Prof. Zile Hasnain, in-charge of department of English Dr Zarina Qasim, Dr Ejaz Asghar Bhatti, Dr Shahid Abbas, Dr Athar Ansari, faculty members and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zile Hasnain said that islam had provided equal rights to men and women. Islam eradicated the oppression and mistreatment of women and girls in the pre-Islamic era and changed the whole society with its teachings, he said.

"No other religion or civilization had given women as much protection and rights as Islam had given," she said.

In-charge English department Dr Zarina Qasim while addressing the seminar said that Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) always treated women well.

She said that Hazrat Khadija (RA) used to do business, Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA)was a scholar and used to guide people on religious issues.

Dr Ejaz Asghar Bhatti, Dr Shahid Abbas and Dr Athar Ansari also spoke on the occasion.

