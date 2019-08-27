A seminar on Entrepreneurship and Social Responsibilities under National Youth Development Program "Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program" was held on Tuesday at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A seminar on Entrepreneurship and Social Responsibilities under National Youth Development Program "Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program" was held on Tuesday at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur . The seminar was aimed at providing information to final year students about business opportunities in tourism, sports , skill development, higher education scholarships, Primary education and youth loans sectors. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor presided over the seminar while Raja Muhammad Saleem, Usman Zafar, Raja Usman and other speakers highlighted the Prime Minister 's Kamyab Jawan Program.

Under tourism segment, new tourist spots will be explored and promoted to create new economic opportunities.

Bahawalpur with its historical heritage has huge potential for tourism. A database will be prepared of all sports contributors to highlight unsung heroes and contributors as Bahawalpur has produced many players in the field of cricket, hockey and athletics. Skill development of talented craft persons specially women folk will be focused as Bahawalpuri women have special skills of embroidery, chunari and block printing etc. Financially deprived students will be empowered through higher education scholarships. Similarly, dropout students and parents will be pulled out through a database to make them continue education at primary level. Youth loans will be provided for small and advanced enterprises economics growth.