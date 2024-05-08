Seminar On Role Of Youth In Building Lasting Peace, Promoting Tolerance Held
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) and FATA University organized a seminar on the role of youth in building lasting peace and promoting tolerance in society under narrative provided by the Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration
KPCVE Chief Coordination Officer Dr. Ayaz Khan was the chief guest of the seminar. education expert Dr. Sami ud Din, FATA University Provost Mohammad Saeed Khalil, and other experts also spoke on the occasion.
KPCVE Manager Irfan Khan, FATA University Registrar Akbar Amin, KPCVE Principal Research Officer Aimal Riaz Khan, Principal Research Officer Sahar Ali Khan, university faculty and a large number of students participated in the seminar.
Dr. Ayaz Khan said that the youth are the most valuable asset of any nation who plays an important role in establishing durable peace and building the nation.
The KPCVE is taking concrete steps to ensure the active participation of youth in efforts to build lasting peace through the implementation of Paigham e Pakistan's national narrative.
He said that the unanimous Declaration of Paigham e Pakistan is a comprehensive and guiding document to promote peace, tolerance, and inter-faith harmony in society.
Educationist Dr Sami ud Din highlighted the importance of the message of the Paigham e Pakistan Declaration and said it provides a national narrative and a guiding framework that emphasizes the importance of dialogue, understanding, and respect for diversity.
Embracing this narrative, FATA University strives to counter extremist ideologies and promote a message of unity and harmony among the youth of the merged district (formerly FATA) and beyond.
FATA University representative Akbar Amin expressed his confidence that the students of FATA University will play their effective role in promoting peace and tolerance.
