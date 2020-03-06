Seminar on studies, research held at Women University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :One-day seminar on Studies and Research was held at the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on Friday.

The varsity's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the Chief Guest of the event while Prof. Dr Glenn Rideout Associate Dean Graduate Studies and Research, Faculty of the Education, University of Windsor, Canada attended the event as guest speakers.

Prof. Glenn delivered the lecture on his research entitled "Restorative Justice Principles and Practices in Ontario Canada" to the students of the Department of Education, GSCWU Bahawalpur.

The basic theme of Prof. Dr Glenn's research was to highlight classroom problems and Issues regarding students' snatching and stealing things from other students. To tackle these issues, Glenn proposed restorative justice approach to such classroom issues.

He explained that this restorative justice approach reconciles between offenders and victims in the classroom along with the presence of classroom teachers and community members.

He further explained that through different research projects, educators are bound to train their classroom students for almost three months of how it practices restorative justice.

Through these pieces of training, students become capable to resolve their classroom issues.

Here teachers have a critical role for practising restorative justice into the classrooms and resolve students' issues. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif appreciated the efforts of the seminar organizing committee and said that such informative sessions are of high value to the students. She paid thanks to Prof. Dr. Glenn Rideout, Prof. Dr. Khalid Khursheed Head of Education Department and Prof. Dr. Bashir Hussain for their participation in the seminar. She also requested Prof. Dr Glenn Rideout to visit this university in future and this is one of the series of his visits. WVC was keen to motivate and make creative the students of the Department of Education. She further highlighted her plan to educate the children who are out of school and working in different workshops. She sought the promise of students of education department to support her in her plan of educating out-of-school children. At the end of the seminar, Vice-Chancellor presented shields to the guest speakers.