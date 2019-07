Awareness seminar about technical education would be held on July 20 at Government College of Technology for Women Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Awareness seminar about technical education would be held on July 20 at Government College of Technology for Women

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry would be the chief guest. Speakers will apprise about the importance of technical education for women and its role in economic growth.