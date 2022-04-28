UrduPoint.com

Seminar On "Youth In Light Of Holy Quran" Organized In Sargodha University

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Seminar on "Youth in light of Holy Quran" organized in Sargodha university

Character Building Society, Department of Psychology of University of Sargodha on Thursday organized a one-day seminar on "Youth in the Light of Holy Quran" to motivate youth connect themselves with Quran and Islam

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Character Building Society, Department of Psychology of University of Sargodha on Thursday organized a one-day seminar on "Youth in the Light of Holy Quran" to motivate youth connect themselves with Quran and islam.

In the seminar renowned scholar, researcher and director of Quran club Akhyar Ahmed gave a special lecture to students.

Akhyar Ahmed said that youth were the biggest strength of any society who could bring revolution in the society by getting religious and moral education from their elders.

He said that no one could give better guidance to the youth than the Holy Quran as this was the only book in which the issues till the Day of Resurrection were resolved.

Director Quran Club urged the students to read the Qur'an carefully and to teach it to others.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Department of Psychology of UOS Dr Najma Malik, said: "We are very lucky that Allah Almighty revealed the Holy Qur'an through his Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the guidance of mankind now it is our responsibility how we could get guidance from it.

She said that where students do research on modern sciences, they should understand the Holy Quran again and again and find solutions in the light of this book.

At the end of event, Coordinator of Character Building Society Dr. Mohsin Atta, said the purposeof today's seminar was to educate youth that they could take guidance from the Holy Quran,wherever, they face any problem in life.

