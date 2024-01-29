Open Menu

Seminar stresses role of Islamic teachings to tackle intellectual, ethical challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Speakers at a thought-provoking one-day seminar titled 'Foundations of Contemporary Ethical Crisis’ held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), on Monday emphasized the role of Quranic teachings and Sunnah for tackling intellectual and ethical challenges. The event presided over by Professor Dr. Shah Mohayyudin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, and Professor Dr. Rashid Arshad Kaleem from Punjab University as the guest speaker.

In his lecture, Dr. Rashid Arshad emphasized the imperative role of Quranic teachings and the Sunnah in tackling intellectual and ethical issues. He underscored the need to guide the new generation towards these principles, stating that adherence could not only resolve ethical crises but also elevate worldly life to a virtuous existence.

Dean, Shah Mohayyudin Hashmi emphasized the importance of addressing intellectual crises within the Muslim Ummah, highlighting the need to focus on internal issues before external challenges.

Stressing guidance from the Quran and Sunnah, he noted that the biography of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) serves as the most effective guideline for the welfare of humanity.

Celebrating its 50th Golden Jubilee, AIOU sees this seminar as part of a series of events.

Prof. Dr. Hashmi highlighted the university's commitment to becoming a hub for intellectual, literary, and cultural activities, echoing the directive of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Dr. Sanaullah emphasized understanding contemporary challenges by referring to ancient wisdom. To address the ethical crisis, he urged the Muslim Ummah to delve into the knowledge of philosophy, theology, and logic. This seminar marks AIOU's dedication to fostering intellectual discussions and contributing to the resolution of contemporary ethical challenges.

