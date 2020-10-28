UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar & Walk Organised At UVAS To Create Awareness About Breast Cancer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awareness about Breast Cancer

The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital organised an awareness walk and a seminar on Breast Cancer with the theme “Join Us To Know How To Prevent the Leading Cause of Death among Woman” here on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020) The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital organised an awareness walk and a seminar on Breast Cancer with the theme “Join Us To Know How To Prevent the Leading Cause of Death among Woman” here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Irfan Siddique and a large number of students & faculty members participated.
Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf appreciated the efforts of CEMS for creating awareness among the people about various health issues.


Dr Shahbaz Ahmad Khan from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Dr Hira Usman, a pathologist from the Mayo Hospital Lahore, were the guest speakers of the seminar. They spoke about awareness, prevention, management, diagnosis and treatment of the breast cancer.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the general population especially women who are prone to this virulent disease and also provide information to the public regarding diagnostics methods, treatment techniques and management of patients, etc.

Related Topics

Lahore Women Breast Cancer Cancer From

Recent Stories

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

2 minutes ago

Aqua Challenge set for splashing debut this weeken ..

32 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives COVID-19 vaccine

41 minutes ago

DP World partners with Dubai Fitness Challenge for ..

41 minutes ago

Some Volunteers Testing Russia's Sputnik V Are COV ..

38 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expels PPPP lawmake ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.