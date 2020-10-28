Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awareness about Breast Cancer

The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital organised an awareness walk and a seminar on Breast Cancer with the theme “Join Us To Know How To Prevent the Leading Cause of Death among Woman” here on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020) The Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital organised an awareness walk and a seminar on Breast Cancer with the theme “Join Us To Know How To Prevent the Leading Cause of Death among Woman” here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Irfan Siddique and a large number of students & faculty members participated.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf appreciated the efforts of CEMS for creating awareness among the people about various health issues.



Dr Shahbaz Ahmad Khan from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Dr Hira Usman, a pathologist from the Mayo Hospital Lahore, were the guest speakers of the seminar. They spoke about awareness, prevention, management, diagnosis and treatment of the breast cancer.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the general population especially women who are prone to this virulent disease and also provide information to the public regarding diagnostics methods, treatment techniques and management of patients, etc.