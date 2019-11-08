UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs HEC To Provide Funds To Universities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:24 PM

Senate Body directs HEC to provide funds to universities

Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology Friday directed the HEC to provide funds to Quad-e-Azam, COMSATS, and NUST Universities to elevate them to the status of World Class educational institutions as envisioned by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology Friday directed the HEC to provide funds to Quad-e-Azam, COMSATS, and NUST Universities to elevate them to the status of World Class educational institutions as envisioned by the government.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan at the Islamabad Campus of COMSATS University.

Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Muhammad Qasim Saeed as well as HEC DG Finance, Zaigham Ali along with other senior officials from HEC also participated in the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI briefed the committee about the working, role and responsibility of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

He also spkoe about the current challenges escalated by the financial constraints of CUI and the resulting lack of funds available for the university operations and employees' salaries which is enabled through the HEC funding.

The Rector CUI also shed light upon the several mechanisms of attaining self- sustainability as well as revenue generation through commercialization of technologies which can rescue the university from financial crisis.

The Senate Committee was also briefed upon the overall financial constraints faced by universities in general and the number of universities that have risen in the past few years has caused the budget of HEC to be strained.

The Committee was also briefed about Virtual Campus Regulations by the officials of Higher Education Commission upon which the Senate Committee directed the HEC to come up with a policy on distance and virtual education by December this year.

Upon Inquiring from the Secretary Workers Welfare Board about the status of pending payment to COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus the chair was briefed by the Secretary Workers Welfare Board about the issues with the invoices and assured the forum that CUI shall be paid the pending amount in one to two months of billing.

After the meeting, the Senate Committee also visited the Central Library and interacted with the students and encouraged them to spend their time in gaining quality education.

The committee then visited the CUI Art Gallery and the newly established Prototype Development Facility as well as the Medical Centre of CUI and appreciated the work being carried out in imparting quality higher education.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Senate World Technology Education Budget Asad Ali December HEC Fawad Chaudhry From Government

Recent Stories

Sub-committee formed to focus on freedom of expres ..

6 minutes ago

Austrian Schwab leads Turkish Open, Rose two shots ..

6 minutes ago

Minor boy dies, ten injure in separate road mishap ..

6 minutes ago

UK Citizens' Intent to Vote for Tories, Labor Down ..

6 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against AIDS to start from Nov ..

6 minutes ago

Nationalists in Tbilisi Seek to Disrupt Screening ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.