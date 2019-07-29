Senate body discusses budgetary allocations for schools in federal capital

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Senate sub-committee of Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday discussed budgetary allocations for educational institutions in the federal capital.

The committee met with convener Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed in the chaired at the Parliament House, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi and Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi also attended the meeting.

Senior officials of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training briefed the committee on the federal government schools, repair, maintenance and scrutiny of budget allocation for education.

The committee recommended that required funds should be allocated for the repair of schools' boundary walls and other infrastructure in federal capital.

The committee was informed that a survey was conducted to devise plan for the reconstructions of the infrastructure.

The committee also examined the point of public importance regarding rules formulated for PhD. The committee proposed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) should avoid evolving irrelevant subject in PhD.