Senate body regrets non-compliance of tribal students quota in varsities

A Senate penal on Monday expressed resentment over non-implementation of allocated quota for the students of erstwhile Federal Administered and Tribal Areas (FATA) in engineering and medical colleges and universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A Senate penal on Monday expressed resentment over non-implementation of allocated quota for the students of erstwhile Federal Administered and Tribal Areas ( FATA ) in engineering and medical colleges and universities.

Chairing the meeting of Senate's Standing Committee for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) here, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said the tribal students suffered due to lack of communication between educational institutions.

The institutions, he said, should respect the sanctity of the parliament and ensure implementation of policies adopted for public welfare.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Higher education Commission (HEC) and other departments made their presentations to the committee.

However, the committee, on the briefings, said lack of coordination among the institutions was visible which needed to be improved.

It may be added that the committee had formed a sub-committee under the supervision of HEC to resolve the issue immediately and submit the report till October 13.

The committee members also criticized the performance of the institutions and said that they were passing bucks to one another. They should devise a road map for taking practical steps to resolve the important issue, they added.

The Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of law enforcing departments briefed the committee on stock of timber. However, the committee directed the KP Forest Department, Home Department and the Deputy Commissioner District Khyber to submit their suggestions and solutions to tackle the issue in its next meeting.

The committee also directed the KP government to find a long-term solution to resolve the issue of non-custom paid vehicles plying in the merged tribal areas.

On the provision of electricity for the small manufacturing units, the Chief Executive of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) told the committee that over 180 industries and thousands of domestic consumers in the erstwhile FATA were supplied electricity from two feeders whereas the construction of the third feeder was underway. The electricity would be supplied to domestic consumers through two feeders and one feeder would be allocated for power supply to industries.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said lack of proper energy supply to the tribal areas was creating serious issues that needed to be addressed.

Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Shameem Afridi, Sardar Mohammad Yaqoub Khan Nasar, Atta-ur-Rehman, Hilal-ur-Rehman and Mohsin Aziz attended the committee meeting.