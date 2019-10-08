UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Seeks Detail About Functions Of PEIRA To Review Its Role

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Senate body seeks detail about functions of PEIRA to review its role

Senate Special Committee formed to provide mechanism for implementation of recommendations of the senate committees Tuesday directed Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to provide details of its functions for regulating the private schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Special Committee formed to provide mechanism for implementation of recommendations of the senate committees Tuesday directed Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to provide details of its functions for regulating the private schools.

The meeting, headed by Senator Dilawar Khan, said the committee intends to strengthen PEIRA so it can play its role as regulator effectively.

The PIERA chairman told the committee that Supreme Court had directed in the case of private schools fee to refund or adjust 50% of summer vacation fee of 2018 within two months.

He said it is clear from the direction that there is no order of the apex court restraining private schools from charging summer vacation fee in 2019 and onwards except one-time waiver.

He said private institutions were also asked to bring their fee structure to the same level as they were in January 2017 and then freeze the amount.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Ali admitted that many private schools are looting the public in the name of education.

Giving examples from his childhood, he said he used to attend morning assembly in his school life in which recitation of Quranic verses and national anthem used to be sung by students but these days this practice has been vanished.

He said the private schools needs to be forced to make the children aware with the speeches of Qaid-e-Azam and poetry of Allama Iqbal besides checking their curricular they are teaching to our children.

The committee members observed that these orders are not being implemented and the schools before reducing the 20% have already increased their fee.

PIERA was directed to bring in next meeting a comparative analysis of the grade wise fee structure of big chains of private educational institutions operating in Islamabad.

The committee also directed PIERA chairman to brief the committee about their functioning, powers and jurisdiction to strengthen PIERA in the areas where it is ineffective.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Senate Supreme Court Education Same Muhammad Ali January 2017 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Man dies, one injures in Panjgur firing

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to stage first international tennis e ..

2 minutes ago

Objectives behind Maulana's March is mere grabbing ..

2 minutes ago

Gandapur serves legal notice to JUI-F chief

2 minutes ago

Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant

7 minutes ago

Shipwreck in Mediterranean Raises 2019 Migrant Dea ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.