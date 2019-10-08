Senate body seeks detail about functions of PEIRA to review its role

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Special Committee formed to provide mechanism for implementation of recommendations of the senate committees Tuesday directed Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to provide details of its functions for regulating the private schools.

The meeting, headed by Senator Dilawar Khan, said the committee intends to strengthen PEIRA so it can play its role as regulator effectively.

The PIERA chairman told the committee that Supreme Court had directed in the case of private schools fee to refund or adjust 50% of summer vacation fee of 2018 within two months.

He said it is clear from the direction that there is no order of the apex court restraining private schools from charging summer vacation fee in 2019 and onwards except one-time waiver.

He said private institutions were also asked to bring their fee structure to the same level as they were in January 2017 and then freeze the amount.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Ali admitted that many private schools are looting the public in the name of education.

Giving examples from his childhood, he said he used to attend morning assembly in his school life in which recitation of Quranic verses and national anthem used to be sung by students but these days this practice has been vanished.

He said the private schools needs to be forced to make the children aware with the speeches of Qaid-e-Azam and poetry of Allama Iqbal besides checking their curricular they are teaching to our children.

The committee members observed that these orders are not being implemented and the schools before reducing the 20% have already increased their fee.

PIERA was directed to bring in next meeting a comparative analysis of the grade wise fee structure of big chains of private educational institutions operating in Islamabad.

The committee also directed PIERA chairman to brief the committee about their functioning, powers and jurisdiction to strengthen PIERA in the areas where it is ineffective.