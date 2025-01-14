Senator Rubina visits 'BISP Payment Center' at Ibrahim Hyderi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid visited “BISP Payment Center” in Ibrahim Hyderi district Malir on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid visited “BISP Payment Center” in Ibrahim Hyderi district Malir on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit was to review the issues faced by women coming to the payment center to receive sponsorship benefits and the facilities provided by the administration.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali was accompanied with the BISP chairperson on the occasion.

Senator Rubina Khalid took strict notice of the shortage of bank staff and devices at the payment center and ordered to make up for this shortage by tomorrow so that poor women do not have to wait in queues while collecting money.

Addressing the deserving women, Rubina Khalid said that the purpose of her visit was to talk to you and get aware of the issues. He said that 8171 is the official number of BISP and any message from any other number is a fraud.

He urged women to count their money and receive full amount and complain should immediately be lodged in case of deduction.

Senator Rubina Khalid also directed BISP staff to make payments to poor women in a transparent and respectful manner.