Septuagenarian Gets Second PhD Degree From BZU

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Former Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makhdoom, who is 78 years old, added another feather to his cap by completing his PhD from the Bahauddin Zakariya University's Social Sciences Department

He had done his PhD in Chemistry back in 2004 from BZU and qualified for Masters in Agriculture Honors Social Sciences from University of Faisalabad in 1970, and got a job in WAPDA Scarp in the same year.

After two years, he was recruited in CCRI as Scientific Officer and later on was promoted as a senior scientific officer in 1985.

In 1995, Dr Iqbal got another promotion as Principal Scientific Officer and was elevated as Director CCRI in 2006 and retired in the same capacity.

Even after retirement, Dr Iqbal Makhdoom continued contributing to international organisations including CGIAR Colombia, FAO Italy and Ministry of food & Research as consultation.

He has presented 50 international and 120 local research papers so far.

