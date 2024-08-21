Septuagenarian Gets Second PhD Degree From BZU
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Former Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makhdoom, who is 78 years old, added another feather to his cap by completing his PhD from the Bahauddin Zakariya University's Social Sciences Department
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Former Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makhdoom, who is 78 years old, added another feather to his cap by completing his PhD from the Bahauddin Zakariya University's Social Sciences Department.
He had done his PhD in Chemistry back in 2004 from BZU and qualified for Masters in Agriculture Honors Social Sciences from University of Faisalabad in 1970, and got a job in WAPDA Scarp in the same year.
After two years, he was recruited in CCRI as Scientific Officer and later on was promoted as a senior scientific officer in 1985.
In 1995, Dr Iqbal got another promotion as Principal Scientific Officer and was elevated as Director CCRI in 2006 and retired in the same capacity.
Even after retirement, Dr Iqbal Makhdoom continued contributing to international organisations including CGIAR Colombia, FAO Italy and Ministry of food & Research as consultation.
He has presented 50 international and 120 local research papers so far.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Education
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk6 hours ago
-
OCAS receives over 200,000 application for intermediate admissions1 day ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees1 day ago
-
AIOU opens admissions in matric, FA certificate courses1 day ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees2 days ago
-
Sargodha University to receive Rs 100m for nurturing student business ideas5 days ago
-
PU declares 4-year BS programme results12 days ago
-
Punjab University sets up summer camp in China19 days ago
-
PU, University of Lahore ink MoU to collaborate for research19 days ago
-
Distribution of textbooks to government schools will start from July 3122 days ago
-
Punjab govt to launch internship program for students22 days ago
-
Third Batch of COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program completes22 days ago