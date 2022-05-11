UrduPoint.com

Series Of Training Courses In Folk Crafts, Folk Music In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 04:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A series of training courses in Folk Music & Folk Crafts is in full swing at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) promoting traditional skills and inculcate awareness among people, particularly youth and students about the indigenous folk culture of the country.

The courses include calligraphy, truck art, block printing, pottery, folk singing and harmonium playing there is no age limit and gender restriction in these courses, senior official of Lok Virsa Anwarul Haq told APP.

The goal of these courses is to develop traditional skills and raise knowledge of Pakistan's indigenous folk culture among the general public, he added.

