SESS, IBA Organize 3-day Conference

2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:39 PM

SESS, IBA organize 3-day conference

The School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS) in collaboration with the Centre for Business and Economic Research, IBA Karachi have organized a three-day digital conference from Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The school of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS) in collaboration with the Centre for business and Economic Research, IBA Karachi have organized a three-day digital conference from Friday.

In compliance with the Sindh government's notification, the 1st international conference on economics and sustainable development was held virtually. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. The three-day digital conference will end on Sunday.

Speakers from around the world joined the conference virtually and share their expert opinion on pressing issues pertaining to the Pakistan economy, its growth and economic stability.

Keynote speech was delivered by the director at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, Dr Lant Pritchett on 'Building State Capabilities: Dos, Don'ts and Donuts'The conference also included a panel discussion on 'Growth and Economic Stability: Challenges and Prospects'.

More Stories From Education

