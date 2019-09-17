Session for career counseling of students organized

Government Boys Municipal Higher Secondary School Nawabshah in coordination with Intellectual Forum organized a Career Counseling session at HM Khoja Library Hall to observe the "World Literacy Day"

A large number of teachers and students attended the session that was addressed by Chief Monitoring Officer Abdullah Dahri, Additional Director libraries Mir Khan Zardari, Taluka Education Officer Danish Iqbal, Taluka Education Officer (Female) Uzma Kamboh, Shahnaz Lakho, Javed Ahmed Unar, Zafarullah Rind and others.

They informed participants regarding Engineering, Medical, Information Technology, Teaching, Agriculture and other fields of education and highlighted their benefits.

They said that students should start career in any field of their choice. The distinguished guests were decorated with Sindhi Ajrak by teachers of the school. Later a rally was organized to mark the World Literacy Day.