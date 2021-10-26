As many as seven faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been ranked in the evaluation sheet of the top 02 percent scientists of the world prepared by Stanford University California for year 2021

According to IIUI, a total of 126 Pakistani faculty members were able to make the place in the list, while IIUI faculty members remained in the distinctive position across the country among rest of the universities in the given list.

The list has persons from all scientific disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe.

The seven IIUI professors including six from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics including Dr Rehmat Elahi (Director QAD), Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Ahmed Zeeshan, Dr Tahir Mehmood and Dr Nasir Ali .

The seventh faculty member is Dr Abdul Rasheed, Director General, International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE).

IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi have felicitated the faculty members on this achievement.

Lauding the efforts of the faculty members, they said this milestone of university's success will help in improving ranking and it will also be a source of achieving its lofty goal of academic excellence.

IIUI leadership also assured full support for constructive research and faculty's steps for betterment in the field of academic excellence.