Several book shops sealed for selling exams' cheating materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Shujeen Wastroo on Friday paid a surprise visit to bazaar and sealed several book shops after recovering a large number of pocket books and other material that could be used for cheating during examination.

He conducted the raid on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif in a bid to discourage cheating practice in examinations.

The deputy commissioner in a statement said that these pocket books and other materials were badly affecting performance of students and helping promote unfair means in examinations.

He said that solid measures would be taken to curb the menace of cheating in examinations and warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in spreading the bad practice.