SFAO Sindh University Awards Scholarships Among Minority Students

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:09 PM

The Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday distributed scholarships worth Rs. 2127600/- to 107 minority students enrolled at the varsity in diverse academic disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday distributed scholarships worth Rs. 2127600/- to 107 minority students enrolled at the varsity in diverse academic disciplines.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat distributed the award cheques among deserving meritorious students in a solemn ceremony in the presence of Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Saleha Parveen, Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui and Director Students' Financial Aid Office Dr. Fiza Qureshis.

The given scholarships had been sponsored by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Government of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Burfat eulogized the role of varsity's SFAO and its Director Dr. Fiza Qureshi towards financial facilitation of destitute yet deserving students to be able to continue higher education at SU campuses.

He said the University of Sindh serves the last hope to thousands of rural youth and they regard the higher learning institution as an ideal setting to pursue higher education due to its cost-effective tuition charges.

He observed that up until then the varsity had been able to help out thousands of students through such financial incentives.

Earlier, SFAO Administrative Officer Qamaruddin Nangraj briefed the student audience on the modalities of filling online forms for scholarships and stipends.

