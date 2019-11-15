Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Friday met UNESCO Director General (DG) Audrey Azoulay at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Friday met UNESCO Director General (DG) Audrey Azoulay at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

According to the press note received here, they discussed Pakistan and UNESCO partnership in the fields of education, culture, science and communication.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Moin ul Haque was also present during the meeting.

The minister apprised the DG about the steps taken by Pakistan for delivering quality and equitable education focusing on uniform curriculum, teacher training, upgrading school infrastructure and technical and vocational training.

He sought UNESCO technical advice and validation of Pakistan initiative to develop uniform new national curriculum and for the promotion of technical and vocational training.

He also briefed the DG about the rich culture heritage of Pakistan and new projects relating to mapping of all heritage and archaeological sites of Pakistan and the publication of coffee table book regarding cultural sites along Grand Trunk road.

He sought UNESCO's assistance for conservation and protection of these historical sites.

He thanked the DG for designating Lahore as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of literature along with 65 other cities of the world which he said will help in preserving and promoting city's literary heritage.

The minister also briefed the DG about the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the curbing of fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people particularly their educational and cultural rights.

He specially expressed his grave concern about 1.5 million Kashmiri students who have not been able to attend schools since imposition of curfew on August 5.

He expressed the hope that UNESCO's moral authority could be exercised to ease the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The minister extended an invitation to the DG to visit Pakistan.

Later, he presided the meeting of the Education Commission. He also held bilateral meetings with Dr Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Shaikh the Saudi Minister of Education and Dr Salim El Malik, Director General of Islamic Education Scientific and Culture Organization (IESCO) and discussed matters of mutual interest.