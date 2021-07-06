UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Mahmood Advises Students Stop Spending Time On Twitter

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending time on Twitter  

The Federal Education Minister says exams have already started in Sindh and will also commence in Punjab from Friday so there is no possibility of papers being postponed or cancelled.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday advised Pakistani students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends against exams and focus on their education as exams won't be cancelled or postponed.

Mahmood said that exams already started in Sindh and will also commence in Punjab from Friday so there is no possibility of papers being postponed or cancelled.

He expressed these words during his conversation with Adil Shahzeb about the ongoing physical exams and the issue of Pakistani students studying in China.

“I would advise the students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends and that it is better to focus on their education. There is still time left for exam preparation.”

The education minister was the fodder of memes on social media due to controversy related to physical exams.

Answering to a question about Pakistani students waiting to return to China, Mahmood said he discussed the issue with the Chinese envoy and hoped that it will be solved soon.

“Every country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in its own way. We all know that China is a big country and there is a risk of virus spreading there, so the Chinese government enforced the strictest restrictions and imposed a lockdown.”

The minister said that he was aware of the problems and will take up the matter again with the Chinese government.

“The pandemic situation has improved in China and elsewhere so I hope that this issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities are waiting to go back and resume in-person learning. They had come to Pakistan last year when the pandemic was at its peak and were not allowed to return since then.

