Shafqat Mahmood emphasizes over standardization of exam system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has directed the secretary IBBC to work on standardization and modernization of examination system.

He was talking to the newly appointed Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah who called him at his office.

Shafqat Mahmood also emphasized over improving the quality of service delivery at IBCC and developing an effective mechanism on modern lines to update the students about the status of their applications.

The minister was also apprised by new initiatives to facilitate the students.

The Secretary IBCC informed that number of bank branches had been increased from 280 to 1400 across the country for deposit of IBCC fee. A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates.

He briefed the minister that IBCC would automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery and to ensure the quality of Equivalence Certificates, QR Code would be printed on these certificates. The website of IBCC will be revamped.

The record of equivalence and attestation will also be available on IBCC website for authenticity and students would also get facility of online application submission and fee deposit.

Moreover, Higher Education Commission, universities, foreign offices and other relevant departments will be requested to verify all equivalence and attestation to curb fake elements.

Effective Complaints Resolution Mechanism will be established and 'KHULLI KACHEHRI' will be organized on monthly basis to address the grievances of the students.

IBCC will also organize national conference to share the best examination practices by IBCC member Boards and foreign education systems for proper and credible examination system and equivalence. Beside conferences, workshops, seminars and related activities to strengthen secondary & higher secondary education will also be conducted. To encourage the talented students, national student competitions, career counseling and guidance sessions on further education opportunities will also be organized.

After adoption of the best evaluation system, IBCC can bring Pakistani evaluation system at par with internationally recognized best systems of evaluation at secondary level.

Shafqat Mahmood appreciated the new initiatives introduced by IBBC.

