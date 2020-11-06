UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Emphasizes Over Standardization Of Exam System

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:23 PM

Shafqat Mahmood emphasizes over standardization of exam system

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has directed the secretary IBBC to work on standardization and modernization of examination system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has directed the secretary IBBC to work on standardization and modernization of examination system.

He was talking to the newly appointed Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah who called him at his office.

Shafqat Mahmood also emphasized over improving the quality of service delivery at IBCC and developing an effective mechanism on modern lines to update the students about the status of their applications.

The minister was also apprised by new initiatives to facilitate the students.

The Secretary IBCC informed that number of bank branches had been increased from 280 to 1400 across the country for deposit of IBCC fee. A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates.

He briefed the minister that IBCC would automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery and to ensure the quality of Equivalence Certificates, QR Code would be printed on these certificates. The website of IBCC will be revamped.

The record of equivalence and attestation will also be available on IBCC website for authenticity and students would also get facility of online application submission and fee deposit.

Moreover, Higher Education Commission, universities, foreign offices and other relevant departments will be requested to verify all equivalence and attestation to curb fake elements.

Effective Complaints Resolution Mechanism will be established and 'KHULLI KACHEHRI' will be organized on monthly basis to address the grievances of the students.

IBCC will also organize national conference to share the best examination practices by IBCC member Boards and foreign education systems for proper and credible examination system and equivalence. Beside conferences, workshops, seminars and related activities to strengthen secondary & higher secondary education will also be conducted. To encourage the talented students, national student competitions, career counseling and guidance sessions on further education opportunities will also be organized.

After adoption of the best evaluation system, IBCC can bring Pakistani evaluation system at par with internationally recognized best systems of evaluation at secondary level.

Shafqat Mahmood appreciated the new initiatives introduced by IBBC.

qsr/ 778/

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Education Student Company Bank Ghulam Ali HEC All From Share Best

Recent Stories

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

13 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

34 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

35 minutes ago

Stocks push south after week-long rally

3 minutes ago

PSX loses 339 points to close at 40,731points

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.