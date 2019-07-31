UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Mahmood Seeks Report From PEIRA Over Forced Closure Of Schools

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:45 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday sought a detailed report from Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) over forced closure of schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday sought a detailed report from Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) over forced closure of schools.

The minister directed the PEIRA to immediately submit a report after a delegation of private schools met him here to apprise about the victimization of private schools.

The delegation, led by Private Schools Network President, Dr Afzal Baber, apprised the minister that the PEIRA was victimizing the schools and conducting targeting operation against them.

The private education sector was suffering due to targeted operation of the authority, it added.

In a statement issued here by the ministry, Shafqat said private schools were playing vital role in spreading education in the country and the government would not tolerate any coercive act against schools.

He said the restructuring of PEIRA would be completed soon to improve standards of private schools.

Shafqat said the government did not intend to bring any changes in current education system to avoid any crisis, adding that private education sector came into existence due to bad governance of previous regimes.

Dr Afzal said the private sector was ready to cooperate with the government for promotion of education in the country.

Secretary Private Schools Association Islamabad Abdul Waheed said today meeting would help stop unjust actions of PEIRA against the schools.

