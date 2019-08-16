UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Mahmood Takes Notice Of Private Schools' Monopoly In Buying Students Syllabus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:43 PM

Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of private schools' monopoly in buying students syllabus

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Friday took a serious note of reports that certain private school systems were forcing students to buy entire package of text and notebooks at exorbitant prices from designated shops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood Friday took a serious note of reports that certain private school systems were forcing students to buy entire package of text and notebooks at exorbitant prices from designated shops.

He said this practice was not acceptable as most parents could not afford to buy costly books and stationery items for their children.

"What is especially difficult for parents is that they are being forced to buy textbooks which can easily be passed on from older brothers and sisters to their younger ones once they move on to a senior class," he said in a press release.

This practice, Shafqat Mahmood said, must be stopped forthwith. "Parents must be given the option to buy only those books that are required.

" The Federal Ministry of Education expects that the private school systems would make public announcements in the next few days to the effect that no one was being forced to buy entire package of textbooks, if not needed. If this is being done by booksellers without authorization from the schools, this too must be stopped.

The minister also requested the provincial governments to take notice of this practice and ensure that it was rectified.

He also directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, a federal body, to ensure that no forced selling of textbooks should take place in the capital territory either by private schools or booksellers.

Related Topics

Education Buy From

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Police nabs suspect in murder case of a ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Strache's Wingman Files Law ..

4 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of Mayor HMC, Directo ..

4 minutes ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge visits Dist ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner instructs public hospitals' ad ..

4 minutes ago

Four children drown in pond in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.