Shafqat Mehmood calls on universities to create skilled youth for economic development

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday called on the universities to create skilled youth who could directly contribute towards creating jobs and knowledge economy for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday called on the universities to create skilled youth who could directly contribute towards creating jobs and knowledge economy for the country.

While addressing an International Conference organized by Dept of Arts at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), he said the promotion of science and technology in the country was vital to head towards economic growth.

"We have to make our higher educational institutes as centers of excellence with people of great knowledge," he added.

The objective of the conference was to bring together the academia, industry and government organizations working for development of Science, Technology and innovation in Pakistan.

"Although we have the PhD faculty in our universities, now we just have to ensure the quality of research and teaching. We have the talented people, we just need to provide the right environment" said the Minister.

He said the government was committed to deploying locally developed and ICT based methodologies for improving school access, teachers training and overall quality of school education.

He also appreciated the fact that CUI was a world ranked university with focus on ICTs and Technology which the government would like to use in deploying mass literacy programs.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, rector of COMSATS University Islamabad elaborated upon the need for promoting liberal arts along with technology education and called on the government to support technology-based student startups for creating a knowledge economy base in Pakistan.

He said that CUI encouraged students to become life-long learners so that a rapidly changing and highly competitive skills market could be catered by locally trained manpower.

The rector said that by using modern technologies including hybrid teaching and holographic classrooms, the government could improve access to education even in far flung areas at a minimal cost.