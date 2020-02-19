Shafqat Mehmood for revamping ICT-PEIRA to provide quality education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the revamping of ICT-PEIRA is a part of current government's campaign to improve the quality of education, especially to make the ICT a model region in educational perspective.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of first-ever training programme for the academic staff working in Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) at the newly established Resource Center of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

The Resource Centre has been established in recognition of private educational institutions as partners in increasing access to education whilst improving quality of education in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The event was attended by select academic staff of private schools and representatives from leading educational institutions and international organizations including the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood inaugurated the purpose-built Resource Centre at ICT- PEIRA's premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed that potential of private educational institutions as key partners in increasing access to education needs to be acknowledged.

In order to utilize its potential for the first time, the current government has decided to build capacity of low-fee PEIs operating in the jurisdiction of ICT, he added.

He said Pakistan is facing challenges with regards to increasing access to quality education due to undermining of the potential of private sector schooling by previous regimes.

He said this activity is one of the important components of revamping of PEIRA, which is included in the agenda of education policy framework of this government.

The PEIRA Chairperson Zia Batool shared with the participants that PEIRA's revamping has two main objectives; first to enhance the registration through making process transparent and easier and second to improve quality of teaching through capacity development of teachers in ICT.

She said to advance with its objectives this Resource Centre is a dedicated facility for the purpose of CPD-Continuous Professional Development of teachers primarily from less resourceful private educational institutions operating in ICT.

Briefing the participants about the programme, Zia Batool said PEIRA's strategy to address quality related issues in PEIs will help Pakistan achieving education-related Sustainable Development Goals such as to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning".

It was highlighted that the Capacity Building Programme will help improving learning experiences for students through training of teachers, especially a huge chunk of teachers from schools with comparatively less resources.

At present, there are approximately 1600 PEIs (registered with PEIRA) comprising of more than 22,000 teachers. Teachers from select private schools operating in the jurisdiction of ICT received training on pedagogical skills after which certificates were awarded to them. The academic staff training program will be continued in a phased-manner.