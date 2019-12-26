Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday inaugurated the National College of Arts (NCA)'s undergraduate Thesis Show 2019 at NCA

Shafqat Mehmood took a round of the show and keenly observed the artworks on display.

He said the NCA had a history of producing eminent artists, designers and art professionals who were contributing in various walks of life.

He said that any creative expression was innately resilient as it became more potent when conveyed with passion, adding that the works on display demanded the viewer to not only see but also feel them.

The minister also commended that institutions such as the NCA which had no parallel in terms of efforts it was putting in to bring talented artists.

The degree show comprises of the works by students from eight departments, including Fine Arts, Visual Communication Design, Product Design, Ceramic Design, Textile Design, Architecture, Film and Television and Musicology.

The show will continue till January 12, 2019.