Shah Abdul Latif University Announces Annual Exam Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Friday announced the revised schedule for the conduct of annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics), B.Com Pass Part-I & II and M.A (Previous & Final).

The examinations will commence from February 3, at all affiliated degree colleges of SALU, Khairpur instead of January 27.

The candidates have been advised to appear in the examinations as per revised announced schedule.

The timetable of examinations will be send to all affiliated degree colleges from Monday.

