Shah Abdul Latif University Announces B.Sc Part-I Result
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:19 PM
Controller of Examinations,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto has announced the result of B.Sc Part-I Annual Examinations 2018
According to a statement on Wednesday, the gazette of the result has been sent to all affiliated degree colleges of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur. Students have been advised to visit their respective colleges for their results.