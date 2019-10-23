Shah Abdul Latif University announces B.Sc Part-I result

Controller of Examinations,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto has announced the result of B.Sc Part-I Annual Examinations 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Controller of Examinations,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur , Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto has announced the result of B.Sc Part-I Annual Examinations 2018

According to a statement on Wednesday, the gazette of the result has been sent to all affiliated degree colleges of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur. Students have been advised to visit their respective colleges for their results.