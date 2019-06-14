UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Abdul Latif University Announces Schedule Of Annaul Exams 2019

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University announces schedule of Annaul Exams 2019

The Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto has announced that B.A., B. Sc (Home Economics) and B. Com Part-I annual examinations 2019 will commence from November 2019 in all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana Regions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto has announced that B.A., B. Sc (Home Economics) and B. Com Part-I annual examinations 2019 will commence from November 2019 in all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana Regions.

According to an announcement on Friday, the examinations forms can be downloaded from website www.salu.edu.pk and submitted the same by June 17, 1019 without late fees.

Related Topics

Sukkur Larkana Same Khairpur June November 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

5 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

5 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

5 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

5 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.