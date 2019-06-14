Shah Abdul Latif University announces schedule of Annaul Exams 2019

The Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto has announced that B.A., B. Sc (Home Economics) and B. Com Part-I annual examinations 2019 will commence from November 2019 in all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana Regions

According to an announcement on Friday, the examinations forms can be downloaded from website www.salu.edu.pk and submitted the same by June 17, 1019 without late fees.