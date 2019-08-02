UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University, BSWA Sign MoU

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur and Bhittai Social Watch and Advocacy (BSWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a project titled "Peace Talks and Dialogue Series at SALU" for a period of ten months -till May 2020

Dr. Parveen Shah, on the occasion, said the project would enhance the capacity building of the students and provide a platform to the students to play their role in the community against extremism, terrorism and militancy.

