Shah Abdul Latif University, BSWA Sign MoU
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 11:30 PM
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur and Bhittai Social Watch and Advocacy (BSWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a project titled "Peace Talks and Dialogue Series at SALU" for a period of ten months -till May 2020
Dr. Parveen Shah, on the occasion, said the project would enhance the capacity building of the students and provide a platform to the students to play their role in the community against extremism, terrorism and militancy.