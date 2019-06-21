UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University Forms "Talk Committee"

Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:58 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :On directives of Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr. Parveen Shah, a Talk Committee has been constituted to resolve geniune problems of protesting employees of the University.

According to a statement on Friday, the University administration has assured that genuine demands of the employees will be accepted.

Meanwhile, the University administration has appealed to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to release special bailout package for the University so that financial deficit could be controlled.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

