Shah Abdul Latif University Forms "Talk Committee"
Zeeshan Aziz 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:58 PM
On directives of Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr. Parveen Shah, a Talk Committee has been constituted to resolve geniune problems of protesting employees of the University
According to a statement on Friday, the University administration has assured that genuine demands of the employees will be accepted.
Meanwhile, the University administration has appealed to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to release special bailout package for the University so that financial deficit could be controlled.