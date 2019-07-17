Shah Abdul Latif University Prospectus Committee Meeting Held
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:56 PM
Final meeting of the Prospectus Committee of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur was held on Wednesday
The meeting was presided over by Pro Vice Chancellor and Convener of the Committee, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, said a press release here.
Talking to the participants of the meeting, Dr.
Khushk said that the university has also adopted centralized admission process to save the time of the students.
He said that Shah Abdul Latif University is the leading educational institution of this area. "We firmly believe in merit and transparency under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr. Parveen Shah", he added.