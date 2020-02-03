UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University Receives CSR Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University receives CSR award

Spokesperson, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari on Monday announced that SALU has received prestigious 9th International Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award in appreciation and recognition of services and overall performance of SALU Khairpur in the category of education, scholarship and outreach program

Spokesperson, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari on Monday announced that SALU has received prestigious 9th International Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award in appreciation and recognition of services and overall performance of SALU Khairpur in the category of education, scholarship and outreach program.

It needs to be mentioned that the university has availed this award for4th time consecutively in the promotion of education, scholarship and outreach program during the seven year marvelous services rendered by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah in the development of higher education, women empowerment, institutional development, community services, peace building and research culture.

