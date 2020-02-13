UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Announces Annual Examinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces annual examinations

Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Thursday announced that annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (home economics) Part-I and M.A.(previous) will commence from Friday February 14, at all affiliated degree colleges of SALU at Sukkur and Larkana regions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Thursday announced that annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (home economics) Part-I and M.A.(previous) will commence from Friday February 14, at all affiliated degree colleges of SALU at Sukkur and Larkana regions.

Moreover, examinations of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (home economics) Part-II and M.A (Final) will commence from Saturday February 22, respectively, said an official announcement here.

The admit slips of candidates have been sent to their colleges and all arrangements were made finalized for smooth and peaceful conduct of examinations.

The candidates have advised to appear in the examinations as per announced timetable.

Related Topics

Sukkur Larkana Khairpur February All From

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

4 minutes ago

Who's responsible for disgrace done by NAB after a ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

24 minutes ago

NGOs Call on Myanmar to Restore Mobile Internet Ac ..

2 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

25 minutes ago

Rs 350,000 fine imposed on 3 marriage halls in Sia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.