Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces annual examinations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Thursday announced that annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (home economics) Part-I and M.A.(previous) will commence from Friday February 14, at all affiliated degree colleges of SALU at Sukkur and Larkana regions.

Moreover, examinations of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (home economics) Part-II and M.A (Final) will commence from Saturday February 22, respectively, said an official announcement here.

The admit slips of candidates have been sent to their colleges and all arrangements were made finalized for smooth and peaceful conduct of examinations.

The candidates have advised to appear in the examinations as per announced timetable.