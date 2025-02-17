Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith harmony dialogue

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday inaugurated Students Week 2025 with a thought-provoking Academic Dialogue on Interfaith Harmony and Peacebuilding

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday inaugurated Students Week 2025 with a thought-provoking Academic Dialogue on Interfaith Harmony and Peacebuilding.

The event highlighted the crucial role of academia in promoting peace, tolerance, and sustainable development.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Khushk welcomed esteemed guests, reaffirming the university's commitment to peacebuilding. He outlined key initiatives, including teacher training, peace-focused courses, and climate change mitigation efforts.

Speakers, including Prof. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Makhdoom Nadeem Ahmed Hashmi, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sayed Ahmed Fawad Shah, emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony, social cohesion, and women's empowerment.

Chief Guest Naheed Shah Durani inaugurated various events, including a Flower Show, Book Fair, and sports Activities.

She stressed that education is the foundation of a progressive society, lauding SALU's commitment to academic excellence and peace promotion.

The event concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to the Chief Guest and distinguished speakers, marking a momentous beginning to Students Week 2025 at SALU Khairpur.