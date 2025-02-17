- Home
- Education
- Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith harmony dialogue
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Kicks Off Students Week 2025 With Interfaith Harmony Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday inaugurated Students Week 2025 with a thought-provoking Academic Dialogue on Interfaith Harmony and Peacebuilding
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday inaugurated Students Week 2025 with a thought-provoking Academic Dialogue on Interfaith Harmony and Peacebuilding.
The event highlighted the crucial role of academia in promoting peace, tolerance, and sustainable development.
Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Khushk welcomed esteemed guests, reaffirming the university's commitment to peacebuilding. He outlined key initiatives, including teacher training, peace-focused courses, and climate change mitigation efforts.
Speakers, including Prof. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Makhdoom Nadeem Ahmed Hashmi, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sayed Ahmed Fawad Shah, emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony, social cohesion, and women's empowerment.
Chief Guest Naheed Shah Durani inaugurated various events, including a Flower Show, Book Fair, and sports Activities.
She stressed that education is the foundation of a progressive society, lauding SALU's commitment to academic excellence and peace promotion.
The event concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to the Chief Guest and distinguished speakers, marking a momentous beginning to Students Week 2025 at SALU Khairpur.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases
Minority cards distributed
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025
Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process
More Stories From Education
-
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith harmony dialogue5 minutes ago
-
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams6 days ago
-
IHC throws out petition seeking to stop upcoming CSS exams6 days ago
-
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC6 days ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU6 days ago
-
KU, Iranian University sign MoU to collaborate in developing joint academic programs7 days ago
-
DC Quetta vows to end cheating system from matriculation exam7 days ago
-
SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustainable development11 days ago
-
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces11 days ago
-
University of Karachi Syndicate by-election results13 days ago
-
HEC’s Investor Connect Event ICE25 to pave way for innovation-led investment & connecting innovato ..13 days ago
-
PU organizes seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day13 days ago