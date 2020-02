Shah Abdul Latif University to remain open on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Syed Noor Shah Bukhari, on Thursday announced that SALU, Khairpur will remain open on Friday (February 28).

The academic and administrative work will remain functional as per routine, said a notification issued here.