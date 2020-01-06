Shah Abdul Latif University to reopen on Jan 7

Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syed Noor Shah Bukhari Monday announced that the varsity and its campuses at Shahdadkot and Ghotki would reopen after completion of winter vacations on January 07

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syed Noor Shah Bukhari Monday announced that the varsity and its campuses at Shahdadkot and Ghotki would reopen after completion of winter vacations on January 07.

According to a statement, the students have been advised to attend their first semester classes of academic year 2020 regularly.