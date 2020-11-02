Shah Abdul Latif University VC visits social sciences, eduction faculties

Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday paid an extensive visit of the faculty of social sciences and faculty of education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday paid an extensive visit of the faculty of social sciences and faculty of education.

He visited the several departments of faculty of social sciences including departments of faculty of education. The Vice Chancellor interacted with heads of departments and their faculty members. A comprehensive briefing of the both faculties, heads of departments was held at the faculty of education.

Dean, faculty of social sciences and faculty of education,Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito briefed the vice chancellor about the academic, research and physical development of the both faculties and assured the vice chancellor the faculty members and academic heads would extend their full cooperation to maintain the academic development and research culture.

Chairman, department of media studies and communication, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari briefed the VC about the establishment and background of the department on going project and future plan of the department.

Chairman, department of economics, Prof Dr Fayaz Raza Chandio briefed that at present 400 students are enrolled. "We have started M.S/M. Phil and Ph.D Programmes and 28 Ph.D scholars are engaged in their Ph.

D research work. We are concentrating on the business analytical studies and local economic issues of the area", he said.

Chairman, department of Political Science, Prof Dr Amir Ali Chandio apprised the VC that there was acute dearth of the Ph.D faculty members to embark the M.S/M. Phil and PhD programmes in the department.

The VC Ibupoto said that he was extremely feeling pleasure to visit the departments of both faculties adding that it was their collective responsibility to build the soft image of the institution.

Dr Ibupoto said that the shortage of classes will be fulfilled in the shifting of new academic block adding that the halted M.S/M. Phil and Ph.D Programmes would be restarted after revisiting and fulfilling the minimum eligibility criteria of HEC and getting the approval from relevant statuary bodies.

Dr Ibupoto directed the in charge department of Pakistan Studies to prepare a PC-I for the establishment of CPEC Centre at the department. He also directed the in charge department of teacher education to start teachers' training at the department aimed at for the capacity building of teachers of the area. He assured chairman, department of political science that Ph.D faculty will be hired after completion of requirements.