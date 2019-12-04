Shah Abdul Latif University Vice Chancellor chairs Admission Committee meeting

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah has said that merit in admissions to the educational institutions is a key to success, which plays a pivotal role in uplifting of a society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah has said that merit in admissions to the educational institutions is a key to success, which plays a pivotal role in uplifting of a society.

While chairing a meeting of Admission Committee at her chamber on Wednesday, she expressed her pleasure over the smooth functioning of the admission process.

She directed the Director Postgraduate Studies SALU to hand over complete official record of the admitted students to heads of the departments concerned.