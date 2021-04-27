UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Announces Online Classes From April 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:31 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University announces online classes from April 27

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani chaired a meeting to take a detailed view of Corona Pandemic situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani chaired a meeting to take a detailed view of Corona Pandemic situation.

The meeting decided that all campuses of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University including the main campus would hold online classes from April 27, 2021 till May 17, 2021.

The online classes of all batches of the university would run simultaneously while physical education activities would remain suspended till May 17, 2021.

The meeting agreed to summon 50% staff of main and other campuses of the university in the wake of increasing cases of Corona and government orders in this regard.

The concerned heads of education departments and administration would be authoritative to call 50% staff. The Vice Chancellor said that the situation would be assessed in a meeting that would be held on May 17, 2021.

Dr Jalbani said that heads of different departments would formulate new timetables with immediate effect for holding of online classes.

Vice Chancellor said that it is observed that Corona is spreading rapidly in the country and the university has to share its efforts to reduce rush at university and implementation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Amanat Ali April May All From Government Share

Recent Stories

OPPO’s F19 Pro recent Eid microfilm "Sharing In ..

26 seconds ago

Lahore Commissioner warns of curfew if Coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for Test s ..

4 minutes ago

Spaniards among four missing in Burkina Faso attac ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Continue Contacts on Sputnik V Vaccine W ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff In Constant Contact ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.