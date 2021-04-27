Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University announces online classes from April 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani chaired a meeting to take a detailed view of Corona Pandemic situation.

The meeting decided that all campuses of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University including the main campus would hold online classes from April 27, 2021 till May 17, 2021.

The online classes of all batches of the university would run simultaneously while physical education activities would remain suspended till May 17, 2021.

The meeting agreed to summon 50% staff of main and other campuses of the university in the wake of increasing cases of Corona and government orders in this regard.

The concerned heads of education departments and administration would be authoritative to call 50% staff. The Vice Chancellor said that the situation would be assessed in a meeting that would be held on May 17, 2021.

Dr Jalbani said that heads of different departments would formulate new timetables with immediate effect for holding of online classes.

Vice Chancellor said that it is observed that Corona is spreading rapidly in the country and the university has to share its efforts to reduce rush at university and implementation of SOPs.