Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University conducts pre-entry test for 2020 batch

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 1800 candidates including male and female appeared at 'Entry Test' for admissions into 2020 batch in different departments of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Saturday.

Controller Examinations SBBU, Muhammad Hanif Brohi informed that the entry tests were held simultaneously at Landhi, Naushero Feroze and Sanghar Campuses for admission in various fields including BBA, Information Technology, English, Chemistry, Education, Media and Communication Studies, Economics, Statistics, Sindhi, Genetics and Molecular Biology, MBA, MSc Chemistry, MA English and M.

Phil Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said that students in university were provided with a healthy environment and better education to future architects.

Director Admission SBBU informed that out of 1675 candidates 1600 candidates appeared at the University's main Landhi Campus while 75 candidates remained absent. He said that 140 candidates appeared at Sanghar and Naushero Feroze campuses.

He said that the result of entry test would be released on November 22 at the website of university.