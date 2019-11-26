Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University starts annual exams for under, post gradute degrees

The Annual Examinations of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com M.A and M.Sc for the academic year 2018-19 in all affiliated colleges of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Nawabshah has commenced from Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Annual Examinations of B.A, B.Sc, B.Com M.A and M.Sc for the academic year 2018-19 in all affiliated colleges of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Nawabshah has commenced from Tuesday.

According to spokesman of the university, as many as 31 examination centres has been set up in Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sanghar and Nausharo Feroze districts. He informed that for the monitoring of the examination CCTV system had been installed in the centres while while Section 144 Cr.PC has been enforced around the colleges where examinations were being conducted.