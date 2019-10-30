Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University students staged sit-in protest for acceptance of demands

More than a dozen students were injured when police resorted to tear-gas firing and baton charge on protesting students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :More than a dozen students were injured when police resorted to tear-gas firing and baton charge on protesting students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Wednesday.

The protesting students were baton charged when they occupied Nawabshah-Karachi road and staged sit-in to press the acceptance of their demands for providing facilities at hostel and recession in university fees.

The students said the university administration was not ready to hear and resolve the grievances rather threatening to get arrested if protest was not concluded.

They said the university campus was 15 km away from the city and they were facing acute shortage of water for drinking purpose. After staging protest at university gate the students in distress and occupied road leading to Karachi.

The sit-in forced the vehicles on both sides of track to stay in queue for several hours.

Later, police arrived at the scene and started baton charge to disperse the protesting students.