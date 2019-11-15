UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University To Conduct Entry Test Tomorrow

Fri 15th November 2019

Directorate of Public Relations, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad has announced that under the SBBU Testing Services, the entry test would be held on Nov 16, 2019 at 10 am at the university campus Landhi, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar simultaneously

The entry test would be held for BBA, BS (Information Technology), BS (English) BS (Chemistry), BS (Education), BS (Economics), BS (Genetics), BS (Statistics), BS (Media Studies), BS Sindhi, in Master's Program, M.Phil education, MA (English), M.

Sc. (Chemistry) and MBA.

Announcement said that for admissions year 2020, 1815 girls and boys students would appear in the test. Strict security arrangements are made to conduct the test.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif would also visit the test center while a physical inspection of the test would be done with a drone camera. Candidates participating in the Entry Test are directed by Director Admissions Mohammad Tufail Memon to report at the centre one hour before the start of the pre entry test.

