Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of Balochistan ink MoU to foster academic collaboration

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Nawabshah and the University of Balochistan (UoB) inked an agreement to foster academic collaboration.

SBBU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and UoB VC Dr Javed Iqbal signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Both of the universities have agreed upon exchange of students, faculty, academic & educational sharing, collaborate on post graduate and professional Training, Shared Degree Programs and share academic information and materials. The MoU covers all aspects and levels of academic collaboration between the two institutions.

The VC SBBU Professor Zarif, termed the move beneficial for faculty and students of both the universities and hoped that it would provide the research scholars opportunities to explore new domains at SBBU and play more vibrant role in the country.

She said the MoU was a positive move, because to combat the challenges of contemporary age it is very necessary to work together and learn from each other's experiences.

On the occasion Registrar Wali Rehman, Director Institute of Education and Research University of Balouchistan Professor Dr. Sajida Noreen, Dean Faculty Professor Dr. Saeeda Mangi and others were present.