Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Celebrates 15th Foundation Day, Signs Five MoUs

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:17 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) commemorated its 15th Foundation Day by arranging various events in a colorful ceremony held here Thursday on the premises of varsity

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khan Khattak was chief guest whereas Secretary Education Manzoor Ahmad joined as guest of honor.

Five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed with Liasion Corporation, Ideas GIST, Khawateen Rozgaar Scheme, Rescue 1122 and House of Premier English and Career (HPEC) for imparting trainings to varsity's students.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Sultana said that research is main focus of university adding our academia has left no stone unturned in order to provide best opportunities to students.

She said that numbers of foreign Ph.D scholars have been incredibly increased in the university and publications of research in national and international journals have also been increased.

She requested provincial government to facilitate the varsity with two hostels, gymnasium, ORIC building and an auditorium for students and strengthen the university infrastructure as the PTI government has a strong inclination towards the growth of female education.

Moreover, in order to spread awareness regarding Climate Change, the students performed a tableau wherein threats and causes of Ozone Layer were highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion Liaqat Khattak said present government is facilitating universities of the province by developing an education system to meet the requirements of knowledge based economy.

He also praised performance of the university and dedication of staff to improve the capabilities of students.

The chief guest also distributed commendation certificates among best teacher, best department and individual staff and faculty members for exuberant excellent performance.

