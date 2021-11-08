UrduPoint.com

Shamozai Degree College Being Constructed In Swat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:04 PM

Shamozai Degree College being constructed in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Monday said that provincial government is constructing Shamozai Degree College at 20 kanal of land in district Swat to provide access to higher education to local youth.

During his visit to the site of Shamozai college, he said that earlier the local youth was forced to travel 30 kilometers to reach nearest college but now the people of PK-6 would have access to education in their own constituency.

He said the provincial government was paying due attention to higher education and measures are being taken to provide facilities to students in their respective areas.

Dr. Amjad said that Shamozai college would have state of the art class rooms and hostels, library and modern science and computer labs .

On the occasion he directed the officials concerned to time complete the project without compromising on quality and pace of work.

