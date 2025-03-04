Shan Sehgal Attends Special Meeting Held At Sindh University
The Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Shan Sehgal, attended a special meeting held at Sindh University, aimed at fostering effective collaboration between the industrial sector, academic institutions, and the government
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Shan Sehgal, attended a special meeting held at Sindh University, aimed at fostering effective collaboration between the industrial sector, academic institutions, and the government.
During the session, a strategic roadmap titled "Bridging the Gap – Strategic Roadmap for Industry, Academia, and Government Collaboration" was developed, focusing on aligning the academic curriculum with industry needs, enhancing students' technical skills and creating new business opportunities.
Addressing the session, Vice President Shan Sehgal highlighted that a strong partnership between the industrial sector and educational institutions is the need of the hour. He highlighted that chambers serve as key platforms that understand industry requirements and play a fundamental role in linking them with academic institutions.
He proposed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sindh University and the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry to facilitate students' access to hands-on training, internships, and business opportunities across various industrial sectors. Additionally, he suggested integrating other chambers of commerce from Sindh with University of Sindh to broaden students' exposure to the industry.
Shan Sehgal further stated that collaboration between trade organizations and educational institutions would not only provide students with practical training and employment opportunities but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the country.
He reiterated that chambers play a crucial role in industrial development and their connection with universities can help align research and commercial projects with modern industry standards.
During the meeting, several significant initiatives were announced, including 1,000 scholarships and 100 Soft Skills & Generative AI training programs for Sindh University students, introduced by Hassan Syed, founder of Ideagist.
Additionally, Zeeshan Abro from PASHA reaffirmed the commitment to providing industrial internships, while Mr. Fariddudin from HIASHA emphasized the importance of direct industrial linkages for IT and management sciences students.
Sana Shah from the National Incubation Center pledged to provide entrepreneurial guidance and resources to help students launch their startups.
A proposal was also put forward to establish a permanent committee comprising representatives from Sindh University, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, industrial leaders and the Sindh Government's Information Technology Department.
Sindh University Registrar, Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali, urged industrial leaders to support the establishment of the Collaborative Research and Commercialization (CRC) Center at the university to help convert research projects into viable commercial opportunities.
At the conclusion of the session, renowned educationist Professor Dr. Arifa described the collaboration between the industry, academia, and government as a revolutionary step toward innovation, economic growth, and the overall prosperity of Sindh.
